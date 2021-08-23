Pledis confirms SEVENTEEN's comeback in mid October; To attend 2021 THE FACT MUSIC AWARDS

CARATs, we have great news! On August 23, Pledis Entertainment confirmed that the group is preparing a new album that will release in mid-October. This upcoming comeback will be only four months after their previous mini-album 'Your Choice' in June and their first album since the members renewed their contracts with Pledis Entertainment in July.

Not just that, representatives of THE FACT Music Awards confirmed that SEVENTEEN, Super Junior and Hwang Chi Yeul will attend the online ceremony, which will be held on October 2 Previously, BTS members confirmed their attendance for 2021 THE FACT MUSIC AWARDS. The Fact Music Awards is an important award show for recognising the leading K-pop acts. The winners for the awards are decided through objective data from Gaon, a panel of judges and participation scores of domestic as well as international fans.

Currently, SEVENTEEN members are enjoying a relaxing staycation in the comforting confines of a forest in 'SEVENTEEN In The SOOP'. The show consists of 8 episodes, which will be 60 minutes each and 8 behind-the-scenes episodes that will be released via Weverse’s TVOD service on Sundays and Tuesdays at 10 pm KST (6:30 pm IST) for four weeks starting August 29. Every Monday at 11:40 pm KST (8:10 pm IST) starting August 30, JTBC will also air four 60-minute episodes that contain the highlights of the main episodes.

