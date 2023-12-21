PLEDIS Ent unveils TWS: New boy group 9 years post SEVENTEEN debut; sparks buzz with social media launch

SEVENTEEN's agency, PLEDIS Entertainment, introduced their forthcoming boy group, TWS. They released the logo teaser, revealing the name of the group. Their debut is much anticipated, as TWS would be their first group since SEVENTEEN. Here are the details.

PLEDIS Entertainment's new boy group TWS

On December 22, SEVENTEEN's label, PLEDIS Entertainment, revealed the logo of their next boy group, TWS. They will be PLEDIS Entertainment's first group since the launch of SEVENTEEN. The official social media accounts for the group were also launched. On November 7, the company confirmed that their new boy group would be making their debut in the first quarter of 2024.

SEVENTEEN's recent news

SEVENTEEN will be dropping their new reality show Nana Tour with Seventeen which will be released on January 5. The group and producer, Na Young Seok, will be exploring Italy together.

SEVENTEEN released their 11th mini album, SEVENTEENTH HEAVEN on October 23 along with the music video for the title track, God of Music. They set new sales records for themselves with their latest release. FML was released earlier this year, along with the music video for their title track, Super.

The group also held a session at the UNESCO Youth Forum, which took place in Paris this year on November 13 and 14. They were the first K-pop act to hold their own session at this forum. Not only did they give a speech but they also performed and their entire act lasted for an hour. SEVENTEEN advocated the importance of education and the oneness of youth.

Advertisement

SEVENTEEN collected several awards at the 2023 Mnet Asia Music Awards which were held on November 29, following their successful year. This year turned out to be a great success for the group, as they received the Album of the Year award, amongst others. During their acceptance speech, Seungkwan thanked Moonbin and expressed his love for him.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: SEVENTEEN’s agency PLEDIS Entertainment's upcoming boy group’s PHOTOS leaked; know rumored debut lineup