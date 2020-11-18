Pledis Entertainment addresses Baekho’s manipulated elimination from Produce 101 Season 2: Baekho was a victim

Pledis Entertainment recently reacted to Baekho’s sudden elimination from the show Produce 101 Season 2, and denied claims that the pop icon stepped down by his own wish.

Pledis Entertainment recently spoke up about NU’EST’s Baekho being revealed as one of the contestants who was eliminated on Produce 101 Season 2 due to voting manipulation. On November 18, at the trial of appeals was held for the producers of the Produce 101 series who were charged with manipulating viewer votes. The court revealed the list of contestants who were eliminated due to manipulation, and Baekho’s name was included.

A source from Pledis Entertainment stated to Newsen via Soompi, “We are glad that it was clearly revealed that Baekho was a victim, though it is late. We will keep an eye on the action that will be taken from now on.” The agency denied rumours of Baekho voluntarily stepping down, which was sparked by the fact that CP (chief producer) Kim Yong Bum had stated in his first trial that there had been a trainee in the second season who did not wish to be in the debut lineup and was subsequently eliminated.

Earlier in the day, Mnet said in an official statement that they would compensate the contestants who were negatively affected by the manipulation. Pledis Entertainment shared that they had not yet been contacted by CJ ENM about compensation.

