Pledis Entertainment announces SEVENTEEN's S.Coups will sit out of promotions due to shoulder injury

SEVENTEEN’s S.Coups will be temporarily halting activities due to an injury. Read on to find out.

It is a bitter-sweet time for SEVENTEEN. On one hand, the talented and charming 13 member group is winning accolades for their eighth mini-album Your Choice, but on the other hand members' injuries or the threat of Covid 19 is wreaking havoc in their lives! Previously it was reported that Th8 will not be present in Your Choice promotions due to an injury sustained in his ankle. Now, there is another bad news for CARATs!

SEVENTEEN's leader S.Coups will be temporarily halting activities due to an injury. Pledis Entertainment released an official statement explaining that S.Coups hit his right shoulder and injured himself. He also suffered injuries on his forehead and face as a result of the fall. He has been advised of complete rest and hence will sit out of promotional activities planned for Your Choice to ensure inflammation doesn't spread in the affected area. He will not be able to partake in SEVENTEEN's online fan meeting scheduled for August as well. The agency requested for fans' generous understanding of the situation and are doing their best to ensure S.Coups makes a healthy return to work soon.

Meanwhile, SEVENTEEN's mini-album Your Choice debuted at number 15 on the Billboard 200 chart. It is a weekly ranking chart for the albums in the United States. This marks the debut of the group on the Billboard 200 chart in Top 20. Also, SEVENTEEN won the number one spot on Mnet Mcountdown this week! The members shared a group picture minus S.Coups to celebrate this amazing win with CARATs. Congratulations to SEVENTEEN.

