Pledis unveils a new opening sequence for the latest season of SEVENTEEN’s popular variety show

On February 2nd, SEVENTEEN released the opening title sequence for 'GOING SEVENTEEN' 2022 through their official social media handles and YouTube channels. The released video contains a welcome logo song along with the activities of SEVENTEEN in the various episodes of ‘GOING SEVENTEEN’, which were released last year.

Starting with 'Seventeen Departure', 'Seventeen Restaurant for Two', and 'Going Company', SEVENTEEN's cheerful and energetic energy has been shown through various episodes such as 'Catch Star: Let's Go Jobs', 'Fall in TTT', and 'Advertising Genius Seventeen'. You can see the overflowing charm at a glance.

'GOING SEVENTEEN' captivates the public beyond the fandom, and is recognized as a 'national web entertainment'. 'GOING SEVENTEEN', which led viewers around the world to sympathize and surrogate satisfaction with its original material and colorful episodes, was widely loved by fans around the world, regardless of gender and nationality. 'GOING SEVENTEEN' surpassed 270 million views (as of January 21) with just two seasons in 2020 and 2021, showing an average of over 3.62 million and 2.44 million views per episode, respectively.

SEVENTEEN is a South Korean boy band formed by Pledis Entertainment. The group consists of thirteen members: S.Coups, Jeonghan, Joshua, Jun, Hoshi, Wonwoo, Woozi, DK, Mingyu, The8, Seungkwan, Vernon, and Dino. They debuted on May 26, 2015, with the EP ‘17 Carat’. The album became the longest-charting K-pop album of the year in the US and was the only rookie album to appear on Billboard's ‘10 Best K-Pop Albums of 2015’ chart.

