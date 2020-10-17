Poison 2 Twitter review: Here's what netizens think about the Aftab Shivdasani, Raai Laxmi starrer

The steamy thriller Poison 2 has finally premiered on October 16, 2020. Here's what the netizens have to say about the same.

After the success of the first season, the makers of Poison have rolled out its second season. The edgy thriller follows the story of Aditya Singh Rathode whose only aim in life is to destroy and take revenge from the Josh team that comprises of Sara, Harsh, and Oscar. The web series premiered on Friday, i.e., on October 16, 2020. It marks the digital debut of Aftab Shivdasani who already showcased his talent in Hindi cinema.

Meanwhile, the netizens have also given their verdict after having watched Poison 2. Well, the web series has received good reviews from the Twitterverse. Most of them are all praises for the star cast of the series. Meanwhile, Raai Laxmi’s acting prowess and stunning entry have been mentioned by many of the users on the microblogging site. On the other hand, many of them have also lauded Aftab Shivdasani, Zain Imam, and the rest of the star cast’s performance in the same.

Check out some of the tweets below:

Watched #poison2 lot of twists and turns worth watching @iamlakshmirai played a big part shhhh nt gona break the suspense and this frame best way to enter the world of webseries hottiee pic.twitter.com/TSKOBtt1vf — Joseph (joseph_kurvila) October 16, 2020

Done watching all the 11 episodes of #Poison2.. Really loved it.. Full of twists and turns.. Interesting screenplay.. All the actors done their job well.. iamlakshmirai stands tall among them.. She completely nailed it and dominates like a queen.. pic.twitter.com/Qd8KBy8Pmm — RAAI LAXMI DEVOTEE (RaaiLaxmiFan) October 16, 2020

It seems like the netizens are quite impressed with Poison 2. Most of them have talked about the twists and turns in the gut-wrenching series that makes it interesting to watch. For the unversed, it features Aftab Shivdasani, Raai Laxmi, Zain Imam, Pooja Chopra, Rahul Dev, Vin Rana, Ashmita Sood, and others in the lead roles. It has been directed by Vishal Pandya.

Have you watched Poison 2 yet? Do let us know in the comments section.

