  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Poison 2 Twitter review: Here's what netizens think about the Aftab Shivdasani, Raai Laxmi starrer

The steamy thriller Poison 2 has finally premiered on October 16, 2020. Here's what the netizens have to say about the same.
13295 reads Mumbai
Poison 2 Twitter review: Here's what netizens think about the Aftab Shivdasani, Raai Laxmi starrerPoison 2 Twitter review: Here's what netizens think about the Aftab Shivdasani, Raai Laxmi starrer
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

After the success of the first season, the makers of Poison have rolled out its second season. The edgy thriller follows the story of Aditya Singh Rathode whose only aim in life is to destroy and take revenge from the Josh team that comprises of Sara, Harsh, and Oscar. The web series premiered on Friday, i.e., on October 16, 2020. It marks the digital debut of Aftab Shivdasani who already showcased his talent in Hindi cinema.

Meanwhile, the netizens have also given their verdict after having watched Poison 2. Well, the web series has received good reviews from the Twitterverse. Most of them are all praises for the star cast of the series. Meanwhile, Raai Laxmi’s acting prowess and stunning entry have been mentioned by many of the users on the microblogging site. On the other hand, many of them have also lauded Aftab Shivdasani, Zain Imam, and the rest of the star cast’s performance in the same.

Check out some of the tweets below:

It seems like the netizens are quite impressed with Poison 2. Most of them have talked about the twists and turns in the gut-wrenching series that makes it interesting to watch. For the unversed, it features Aftab Shivdasani, Raai Laxmi, Zain Imam, Pooja Chopra, Rahul Dev, Vin Rana, Ashmita Sood, and others in the lead roles. It has been directed by Vishal Pandya. 

Also Read: Thrilling weekend with ZEE5's Poison 2 is here as Aftab Shivdasani takes on Josh team coz 'Revenge Never Ends'

Have you watched Poison 2 yet? Do let us know in the comments section. 

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Twitter

You may like these
Lily Collins REVEALS her Emily in Paris character’s age and fans are in SHOCK
You Season 3: Penn Badgley starrer adds Shalita Grant and Travis Van Winkle on board to essay THESE roles
The White Tiger: Priyanka Chopra, Rajkummar Rao, Adarsh Gourav's first LOOK PHOTOS leave fans excited
EXCLUSIVE: Raveena Tandon to make her digital debut with a web series soon?
Don't Look Up: Leonardo DiCaprio, Meryl Streep, Timothée Chalamet join Jennifer Lawrence in Adam McKay's film
Pankaj Tripathi on playing 'Kaleen Bhaiya' in Mirzapur 2: You have to go deep to feel that evil

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement