Pokemon live action series in development for Netflix; Lucifer creator to helm the show

Pokemon fans can now rejoice as Netflix is all set to produce a special live-action series on the popular franchise. As per Variety, it is still in early development but one can expect big things considering Lucifer creator Joe Henderson may be attached to the development of the series for the streaming giant. Pokemon has been a massive phenomenon globally and it only makes sense that the streaming platform wants to develop something more around it after adding Pokemon shows. Pokemon: Indigo League and Pokemon Journeys among others to its platform.

According to Variety report, the live-action series will take a similar approach to that of Ryan Reynolds and Justice Smith starrer film, Detective Pikachu. While not much is clear about the project as of now, fans can be relieved that Henderson may be helming the project and considering his work on Netflix's Lucifer, it would be safe to say that the live-action series could turn out to be nothing short of epic.

Considering the series is still in its nascent stage of development. No official confirmation for the same has been made as of yet.

Netflix seems to be focussing on adding more live-action adaptations of anime projects to its platform. It already has in development, shows such as Cowboy Bebop and One Piece.

For the uninitiated, the Pokemon franchise consists of television shows, films, video games and more. As for its live-action projects, the franchise has had only one till now with Detective Pikachu which received an average response. In the film, the voiceover for Pikachu's character was done by Ryan Reynolds. It will be interesting to see whom Netflix's live-action show hires for voice acting.

