'Police severely defamed': G-Dragon rubbishes reports of body hair removal to destroy drug use evidence

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to drug addiction

BIGBANG member G-Dragon appeared for police questioning on November 6. The rapper interacted with the media and spoke about the drug abuse case. He had earlier officially denied all allegations of illegal narcotics consumption. On November 10, G-Dragon's lawyer rubbished all accusations of body hair removal to tarnish the evidence. Here is the official statement.

G-Dragon denies allegations of body hair removal for destroying evidence

After G-Dragon's voluntary police questioning on November 6, reports of the idol removing his body hair started circulating. The police had made a statement regarding the hair and urine test taken by G-Dragon. They stated that he lacked body hair which was needed for the test. Regarding this allegation, the BIGBANG member's lawyer made an official statement. He commented that reports of G-Dragon's body hair removal are false information. He continued and added that G-Dragon has cooperated till now and that he is willing to provide his leg hair to the Police as has been requested by them.

G-Dragon's lawyer also mentioned that his hair has not been bleached in a year and five months and the test can detect drug consumption up to a year. He also criticized the police and the media. He stated that the police defamed the artist and the media did not confirm with them before reporting the incident.

BIGBANG's G-Dragon's case till now

On October 25 G-Dragon was reported to be under police investigation for charges of drug use. Recreational use of narcotics is illegal in South Korea. The rapper officially made a statement on October 27 and denied allegations of drug abuse against him. His case broke out after the Parasite actor Lee Sun Kyun was reported to be booked for drug abuse. Both cases are being separately investigated. The celebrities have been banned from travelling abroad while investigations are going on. The actor's hair test results came out negative for drugs. On November 5, the actor was also reported saying that he was tricked into consuming drugs by an adult entertainment establishment manager.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with alcohol or substance abuse, please reach out to the authorities and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.

