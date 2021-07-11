Police University premiere date finalized; Broadcast begins on THIS date

KBS2 TV's "Police University" unveiled unique poster.

Upcoming Monday-Tuesday drama Police University dropped a unique poster. The teaser poster, released on July 5, has a design reminiscent of graduation albums and major books, raising expectations for the real campus life of young people. However, various pieces of evidence such as footprints, red bloodstains, and fingerprints covering someone's face between the police lines foretell a suspicious incident.

In particular, Cha Tae Hyun's expression perfectly portrays the charisma of seasoned veteran detective Yoo Dong Man, catching the eye. While Jung Jinyoung showed off the cool charm of genius hacker Kang Seon Ho with his sharp eyes, and Krystal Jung showed off the unique presence of Oh Kang Hee with her hard eyes.

Prior to this, KBS2 also dropped a sneak peek of each character on their SNS featuring individual posters illustrating their respective roles.

Police University tells the story of the two men with completely opposite characters. Yoo Dong Man (Cha Tae Hyun) is an experienced detective and university professor. He shows his passion for his profession by catching and punishing criminals. Kang Sun Ho (Jung Jinyoung) is a hacker-turned-student who uses his intelligence to crack everything. The upcoming K-drama "Polie University" would also feature the budding romance between Jung Jinyoung and Krystal Jung's characters. They would team up with the veteran detective turned professor to solve a specific investigation.

This August 9, the audience can take a look at how the world of these police students and their professors works.

Credits :KBS

