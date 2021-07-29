‘Police University’ students steal hearts with charismatic poster dressed in uniform

KBS2 TV's upcoming Monday-Tuesday drama, 'Police University', features a detective who devotes his all to catching criminals and a police university freshman who is a former hacker and solves everything with his smart brain. They meet on campus and form a team for a joint investigation.



On July 12, Police University released a group poster featuring B1A4's Jinyoung and f(x)'s Krystal along with other students of the university. The poster showed the bright and youthful people gathered in one place with the dream of becoming a police officer. Police students demonstrated unparalleled charisma with their correct posture and relaxed smile.

The people who met at the National Police University, the Hangout for Korea's Elite, portray the real growing pain of freshmen who take their first steps in society.



Kang Sun Ho (played by Jinyoung), a flawless boy who had neither greed nor dreams, and Oh Kang Hee (played by Krystal) who was strong and just to the bone, along with kind No Beom Tae (played by Lee Dal), youthful Jo Joon Wook (played by Yoo Young Jae), silent and rational Park Min Kyu (played by Choo Young Woo) are characters who have different stories and have different things to worry about. The life stories of these people who meet at the police university unfold slowly as they cry and laugh together and strengthen their relationships.

Various mentors will also lead the youth, showing a unique harmony between the old and the new generation. Be it the enviable and feared constitutional studies professor Kwon Hyeok Pil (played by Lee Jong Hyuk) or the friendly judo professor Choi Hee Soo (played by Hong Soo Hyun) or veteran detective-turned-professor Yoo Dong Man (played by Cha Tae Hyun) who puts his everything into whatever he does.

The KBS2 TV's Monday-Tuesday drama is set to air at 9:30 pm KST on August 9.

Are you excited for the drama? Let us know below.