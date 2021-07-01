Police University teases newtro chemistry between Cha Tae Hyun and B1A4's Jinyoung

KBS2 TV's "Police University" release stills.

On June 28, KBS2 TV's new Monday-Tuesday drama Police University revealed stills of veteran detective Yoo Dong Man (Cha Tae Hyun) and genius hacker Kang Sun Ho (Jinyoung) in a confrontation. Yoo Dong Man is pointing at someone with round eyes as if surprised. At the end of his finger is Kang Sun Ho who avoids his eyes. In the next picture, the two are sitting opposite each other. The tension between them could be cut through with a knife. The scene seems to be the legendary first meeting between the veteran detective and the genius hacker who will later meet as a professor and a freshman.

In the drama, Cha Tae Hyun takes on the role of Yoo Dong Man, a veteran detective who solves a case with a gang. Yoo Dong Man is a representative of the analog generation, who give their all in everything they do. Kang Sun Ho, played by Jinyoung, is a genius hacker, the king of the digital world. He is a blunt boy with a brilliant brain but not greedy for anything.

From generation to personality, these two people are worlds apart. Yet, they are entangled in a complicated way. This is expected to show off a never seen before newtro (amalgamation of modern and retro) chemistry.

KBS2 TV's upcoming Monday-Tuesday drama Police University will present a youth story of growth, with some added laughter, on our screens in the second half of the year.

Credits :News1

