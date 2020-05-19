The Politician 2: From release date to star cast, here's everything you need to know about the second season

The Politician: From the release date to the star cast, here's all that you need to know about Ryan Murphy's show.

Ben Platt and Bette Midler starrer 'The politician' is gearing up for its second season slated for June 19 release. The show revolves follows the story of Ben Platt as Payton Hobart who fights to unseat Dede Standish in the New York State Senate race. He aspires to be the president of the United States ever since he is 7 years old and strategically plans to thwart his enemy without tarnishing his public image and sacrificing his own morality. The first season was a rage and now fans can't wait for the sequel of the Ryan Murphy show.

Season 2 will find the rivalry between Payton Hobart and Dede Standish getting more intense. Dede’s re-election is supposed to be easy but Payton sees this as the next step on his path to the presidency and he must decide what kind of a politician he ultimately wants to be in order to succeed, even if that means exposing secrets, lies, and much more. However, finding his way to his goal won't be easier as Gwyneth Paltrow aka Georgina Hobart being his own mother devises a plan that can shatter his dream. The second installment of The Politician is all set to premiere on Netflix from June 19 this year.

Besides Ben Platt and Judith Light, the Politician 2 boasts of a rich ensemble starring Gwyneth Paltrow, Zoey Deutch, Theo Germaine, Rahne Jones, Jessica Lange, Lucy Boynton, Bob Balaban, David Corenswet, Julia Schlaepfer, Laura Dreyfuss, and Benjamin Barrett.

Credits :Netflix

