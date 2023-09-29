Poll: A Good Day to Be a Dog, DOONA! and Castaway Diva: Pick your favourite October K-drama

A Good Day to Be a Dog, DOONA! and Castaway Diva are some of the highly anticipated dramas that are scheduled to release this October.

A Good Day to Be a Dog:

Cha Eun Woo and Park Gyu Young starrer is a romantic comedy which will portray the two character's love-hate relationship. Han Hae Na has a curse that runs in her family; every time she kisses someone, she changes into a dog for 6 hours. The drama will be airing from October 11.

DOONA!

The Netflix drama featuring Bae Suzy and Yang Sae Jong is a drama which revolves around Lee Doo Na who is a former K-pop idol and Won Jun, a university student. Won Jun starts living in the shared house with Doona and the obvious chemistry between them brings two closer. DOONA! is scheduled to be streaming from October 20.

Castaway Diva

The Park Eun Bin and Chae Jong Hyeop drama is about Seo Mo Ha, a girl who is stranded on an island for 15 years and is finally rescued. She finds it hard to adjust to the urban world but still does not give up on her dreams of becoming a star. Castaway Dive will be siring from October 28.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Castaway Diva 2nd teaser OUT: Park Eun Bin’s rescue from deserted island is chaotic but cheerful