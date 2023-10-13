Poll: A Good Day to Be a Dog to True Beauty, Island; which is your favorite Cha Eun Woo’s K-drama?

South Korean K-pop idol-turned-actor, Cha Eun Woo is a household name. The artist is known for his K-dramas, with exceptional storylines, boundary-breaking narratives, and compelling content. Following his roles in numerous successful dramas such as True Beauty and Island Cha Eun Woo is currently starring in MBC's A Good Day to Be A Dog, which has just achieved a position on the ratings chart. The story revolves around Han Hae Na (played by Park Gyu Young), a lady who transforms into a dog after getting kissed by a guy. Only her coworker Jin Seo Won (played by Cha Eun Woo of ASTRO), who has a fear of dogs, can break the curse.

K-dramas starring Astro’s Cha Eun Woo

Cha Eun Woo debuted as an actor in 2014, and following a few supporting and main roles, he finally got the breakthrough with his 2018 released K-drama My ID Is Gangnam Beauty. Since then, there has been no turning back for the artist. His next K-drama True Beauty alongside Moon Ga Young made him a global sensation. The First Love singer caused a frenzy among fans after taking up an intriguing role in the fantasy K-drama Island, which was released in December 2022. But among fans of vintage K-dramas, a few of the shows starring the idol-turned-actor continue to have a special place in their hearts. Cha Eun Woo has proven to be incredibly versatile, exploring a variety of well-liked genres. Choose your favorite Cha Eun Woo K-drama from the list.

