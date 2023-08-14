Poll: ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo, BTS' V, Jin and more; pick your favorite K-pop boy group visual

ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo, BTS members V and Jin, SEVENTEEN's Mingyu and more popular K-pop idols known for their looks. Pick your favorite boy group visual.

Written by Inaas Fatima Khan Published on Aug 14, 2023   |  09:16 PM IST  |  7.8K
ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo (Photo courtesy: Cha Eun Woo's Instagram), BTS' V and Jin (Photo Courtesy: BIGHIT MUSIC)
ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo (Photo courtesy: Cha Eun Woo's Instagram), BTS' V and Jin (Photo Courtesy: BIGHIT MUSIC)

Key Highlight

From ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo to BTS members V and Jin, there are many K-pop idols who are popular for their absolutely gorgeous visuals. We bring you a poll where you can pick your favorite K-pop visual among the male idols. 

K-pop boy group visuals

Cha Eun Woo is a member of ASTRO and is well known as an actor for his popular K-dramas My Id is Gangnam Beauty, True Beauty, and more. BTS' oldest member Jin is known for his perfect facial structure and is known as Worldwide Handsome Jin and member V has also taken over millions of fans' hearts for his striking visuals. The tall and handsome Mingyu from SEVENTEEN is also one of the most loved visuals in K-pop. 4th generation K-pop boy group visuals who have made headlines for their mesmerizing looks are Hyunjin of Stray Kids, Yeonjun of TOMORROW X TOGETHER, and Sunghoon of ENHYPEN. 

Wait for a few seconds for the poll to appear below: 

About The Author
Inaas Fatima Khan
Inaas Fatima Khan

Inaas Fatima Khan is a media graduate from the University of Mumbai. She is a Hallyu enthusiast from Korean music and Ko... Read more

Credits: Instagram of Cha Eun Woo, BIGHIT MUSIC

