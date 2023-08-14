Poll: ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo, BTS' V, Jin and more; pick your favorite K-pop boy group visual

From ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo to BTS members V and Jin, there are many K-pop idols who are popular for their absolutely gorgeous visuals. We bring you a poll where you can pick your favorite K-pop visual among the male idols.

K-pop boy group visuals

Cha Eun Woo is a member of ASTRO and is well known as an actor for his popular K-dramas My Id is Gangnam Beauty, True Beauty, and more. BTS' oldest member Jin is known for his perfect facial structure and is known as Worldwide Handsome Jin and member V has also taken over millions of fans' hearts for his striking visuals. The tall and handsome Mingyu from SEVENTEEN is also one of the most loved visuals in K-pop. 4th generation K-pop boy group visuals who have made headlines for their mesmerizing looks are Hyunjin of Stray Kids, Yeonjun of TOMORROW X TOGETHER, and Sunghoon of ENHYPEN.

Wait for a few seconds for the poll to appear below:

