POLL: ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo or NCT's Ten; who's solo debut excites you the most?

The K-pop universe is abuzz with anticipation as ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo and NCT's Ten gear up for their highly awaited solo debuts. Cha Eun Woo, not only unveiling his debut solo album ENTITY on February 15 but also embarking on his first fan-con, Just One 10 Minute across Asia, promises a unique interaction with fans, featuring live performances of all tracks from the album.

Simultaneously, Thai sensation Ten is stepping into the solo spotlight with his mini-album TEN, set to release on February 13, 2024. The NCT member teased fans with a glimpse of the single Lie With You and announced an upcoming concert tour post-release, adding to the excitement surrounding his solo endeavors.

The duel of solo debuts sets the stage for a thrilling showdown between Cha Eun Woo and Ten, leaving fans with the tough decision of choosing whose solo journey excites them the most. Cast your vote and brace yourself for a wave of new musical experiences from these talented artists!

