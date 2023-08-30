Poll: ATEEZ's BOUNCY, HALAZIA, WONDERLAND and many more; Pick your favorite title track

BOUNCY (K-HOT CHILLI PEPPERS), WONDERLAND, HALAZIA, and many more, ATEEZ has a unique list of title tracks released since their debut in 2018. We bring you an exciting poll so that you pick your go-to title song by the K-pop idols.

ATEEZ's title tracks since debut

The K-pop boy group debuted on October 24, 2018, with two lead singles Treasure and Pirate King. The group is known for their amazing songs like WONDERLAND, Say My Name, HALA HALA, WAVE, Answer, and Deja Vu since their music is quite distinct from other groups. Fans also like the song released last year that was released last year in 2022 called HALAZIA. They recently dropped their song BOUNCY (K-HOT CHILLI PEPPERS) on June 16, with the album called THE WORLD EP.2: OUTLAW which is loved by fans from all over the world.

Wait for a few seconds for the poll to appear:

