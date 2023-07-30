Poll: Bae Suzy, Song Hye Kyo, Son Ye Jin and more; Vote for your favorite K-drama girl boss

From Bae Suzy in Start-Up to Son Ye Jin in Crash Landing on You, K-dramas have given us many female characters who were girl bosses. We bring you a poll so that you can decide which is your favorite girl boss in K-drama.

K-drama Girl Boss

Bae Suzy played the role of Seo Dal Mi in Start-Up who is a diligent and hardworking character aspiring to be the CEO of a company. Song Hye Kyo played the role of Cha Soo Hyun in the K-drama encounter who is the CEO of Dong Hwa Hotel. Son Ye Jin played the role of a classy CEO Yoon Se Ri in Crash Landing on You. IU is known for her astonishing fashion and short-tempered character Jang Man Wol who owns the scary hotel in the K-drama Hotel Del Luna. Lee Da Hee was also seen as a fashion icon in The Beauty Inside, she took on the character of Kang Sa Ra, the president of OneAir.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: THROWBACK: When Stray Kids' Felix gifted THIS to fellow K-pop idols on Kingdom: Legendary War