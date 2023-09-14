Poll: Bae Suzy to Han Hyo Joo and more; vote for Lee Jong Suk's best on-screen pairing in K-dramas

Lee Jong Suk has turned 34 today. The actor has portrayed commendable roles, whether as a prosecutor in the fantasy romance K-drama While You Were Sleeping or a character straight out of the Webtoon in W- Two Worlds. But alongside his great acting talent, the actor has also demonstrated excellent on-screen chemistry with his co-stars, be it Bae Suzy or Han Hyo Joo. Take your pick for the best on-screen pairing of Lee Jong Suk in our poll below.

Best on-screen pairing of Lee Jong Suk

The chemistry between Hong Joo (Bae Suzy) and Jae Chan (Lee Jong Suk) is the standout feature of While You Were Sleeping. Witnessing Jae Chan's jealousy and the depth of his feelings for Hong Joo was truly unforgettable. Additionally, the way Jung Hae In's character becomes entangled in their blossoming romance added an intriguing twist to the story.

Jae Chan's unwavering support for Hong Joo and his role in helping her conquer her fears of bringing misfortune to her loved ones create an epic love story that will undoubtedly always leave a lasting impression on countless hearts.

Lee Jong Suk has undoubtedly shared the screen with many talented co-stars, but his exceptional chemistry with Han Hyo Joo in the series W-Two Worlds stands out prominently. Their on-screen connection is not only cute and adorable but also incredibly genuine. Interestingly, it appeared that their camaraderie extended beyond the camera, as they seemed to be close even before filming commenced. This pre-existing friendship likely contributed to their effortless and friendly interactions on set.

The chemistry between these two actors in W-Two Worlds continues to be regarded as one of the best in the industry, and their on-screen partnership remains cherished by fans to this day.

Romance is a Bonus Book is akin to a soothing cup of coffee on a chilly winter's day. It wraps viewers in a cozy blanket of warmth and comfort, a rarity in many K-dramas. The story of Dan Yi's (Lee Na Young) journey from rock bottom to the realization of her dreams is a healing experience in itself. Additionally, her budding relationship with Eun Ho (Lee Jong Suk), who is deeply smitten with her, adds a sweet and heartwarming layer to the narrative. Their chemistry is heart fulttering, and it even made headlines, given that Lee Jong Suk expressed that Lee Na Young is his ideal type once – an endearing detail that adds to the charm of the show.

Big Mouth is Lee Jong Suk's most recent project, and it received significant acclaim. The rollercoaster ride of the storyline, particularly the question of whether Chang Ho will ever regain normalcy in his life, was incredibly enthralling. The playful and adorable chemistry between Lee Jong Suk and YoonA is a definite highlight, making it a must-watch series.

Advertisement

In Big Mouth, Yoona takes on the role of Go Mi Ho, the wife of Lee Jong Suk's character, Park Chang Ho. Their on-screen chemistry is intense and engaging.

In the hit series Pinocchio, Park Shin Hye took on the role of the female lead, Choi In Ha, who suffers from the Pinocchio syndrome, causing her to hiccup whenever she tells a lie. Lee Jong Suk portrayed Choi Dal Po, who is an "uncle" to In Ha. The pair's shared passion for uncovering the truth led them to become reporters together, but their journey was filled with various hardships and challenges.

The series is particularly famous for its quirky bread kiss scene, and Pinocchio is a show that simply can't be excluded from this list. Lee Jong Suk's endearing chemistry with Park Shin Hye played a pivotal role in the series, providing a romantic element that was central to its storyline. The gradual development of their relationship and the playful flirting between the two characters kept viewers eagerly anticipating their eventual romance.

Pick your favorite Lee Jong Suk's best on-screen pairing from the poll below:

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Happy Lee Jong Suk Day: From School 2013 to Doctor Stranger, a look at actor's underrated K-drama roles