POLL: Because This Is My First Life, Sweet 18 and more; pick your favourite contract marriage K-drama

Arranged and contract marriage-themed dramas encompass heart-fluttering, heart-wrenching moments and palpable unresolved tension, catering to diverse preferences in storytelling. Whether the arrangement is mutual, initially resisted, or for convenience, this trope resonates deeply with enthusiasts.

Its influence extends beyond contemporary settings, weaving into historical sagas where politically entwined arranged marriages are prevalent. Though arising from different contexts, the tension remains a gripping narrative element, captivating audiences across genres.

Regardless of the era or circumstances, the essence of arranged or contract marriages resonates universally. The emotional journey from initial reluctance to inevitable entanglement keeps viewers on the edge, immersed in the characters' intricacies and relational dynamics.

The trope's versatility lies in its ability to evoke a spectrum of emotions, from heartwarming connections to heart-wrenching trials. It's a testament to its enduring appeal that transcends periods and narrative landscapes, ensuring a continuous allure for those seeking a rich blend of tension, pining, and emotional depth in their drama experiences.

Pick your favorite contract marriage-themed drama from the list below.

