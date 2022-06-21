POLL: BLACKPINK’s Rosé, TWICE’s Jihyo, LOONA’s Yves & more: Vote for your favourite ‘97 liner

From BLACKPINK’s two younger members, Rosé and Lisa, to TWICE’s leader Jihyo and fellow member Mina, and even (G)I-DLE’s Miyeon and Minnie, there are a number of popular female K-Pop idols born in 1997, who are receiving immense love and popularity today.

Not only are these idols masters of stage presence and charisma, but these ‘97 liners have won our hearts with their undeniable talent, dedication towards honing their craft, and their hard work. They each take on unique roles in their respective groups, and bring their special colour to their work.

Bringing part two of our ‘favourite ‘97 liners’ poll, from members of WJSN, to Dreamcatcher, LOONA, VIVIZ, OH MY GIRL and more, this is going to be one tough choice! Who is your favourite female ‘97 liner K-Pop idol? Take part in our poll and share with us!

Participate in the poll and share your pick with us, below:

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: Kim Sejeong is sunshine personified in first stills for SBS’ upcoming drama ‘Today’s Webtoon’