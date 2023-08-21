Poll: BLACKPINK's Jennie, (G)I-DLE's Soyeon, Lee Young Ji and more; Pick your favorite female K-pop rapper

From BLACKPINK's Lisa to (G)I-DLE's Soyeon, there are many popular female rappers in the K-pop industry. We bring you an exciting poll so that you can choose your favorite female rapper in K-pop.

Female rappers in K-pop

BLACKPINK's Lisa is not only known for her remarkable dancing skills but also for her rapping skills. (G)I-DLE's Soyeon is one of the most popular producers, songwriters, and rappers in the K-pop industry. Dahyun of TWICE is one of the coolest rappers who always gains attention for her unique lines in the songs. SM Entertainment's idols are known for their vocals but their rappers are no less, as Red Velvet's Irene, Girl's Generation member Hyoyeon and aespa's Giselle have shown their skills time and time again. Soloist Youngji who recently collaborated with the BSS sub-unit of SEVENTEEN and Dreamcatcher member Dami who went viral for lines in the song BOCA are also very popular for their rapping skills.

