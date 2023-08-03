Poll: BLACKPINK’s Jisoo-Ahn Bo Hyun, Lee Jong Suk-IU and more; Choose your favorite new couple of 2023

On August 3, it was confirmed by both their agencies that BLACKPINK’s Jisoo and See You In My 19th Life’s Ahn Bo Hyun are currently dating, sending fans into a frenzy as they show their support to their favorite stars. 2023 became a wild card year for K-drama and K-pop fans as many famous stars were admitting to their relationships and the fans are loving it!

Lee Jong Suk-IU, Lee Do Hyun-Lim Ji Yeon and Song Joong Ki-Katy Louise Saunders:

Lee Jong Suk and IU was the first couple news of the year as tradition by one of the South Korean media outlets but fans were surprised but not so much at the couple since they have openly been friends for a long time but Lee Do Hyun and Lim Ji Yeon was definitely a shocker. Working on the same drama, The Glory, but as ‘enemies’, nobody expected them to be a couple but they have also proved to be special and sweet when they mention each other during interviews. Lastly, Song Joong Ki’s relationship with British actress Katy Louise Saunders definitely got many fans shocked, a lot more when he announced his marriage and new baby but soon, they congratulated him as he seemed extremely happy with his new life!

