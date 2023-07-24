Poll: BLACKPINK's Jisoo, NCT's Doyoung, GOT7's Jinyoung and many more; Pick your favorite K-pop MC squad

BLACKPINK's Jisoo, NCT's Doyoung, GOT7's Jinyoung to TXT's Soobin and Oh My Girl's Arin there are many popular K-pop MCs. We bring you a poll so that you can choose your favorite MC squad on music shows.

K-pop MC squads

BLACKPINK's Jisoo, NCT's Doyoung, and GOT7's Jinyoung are known for their friendly banter as they made the guests laugh on SBS' Inkigayo as the official MCs. One of the famous MC duos TOMORROW X TOGETHER's Soobin and Oh My Girl's Arin made some adorably hilarious memories on the Music Bank show, Soobin was popular for turning male K-pop idols into his fans. IU and Lee Jong Suk were the MCs for SBS Inkigayo in the year 2012 and the two grew close from friends to lovers as the duo confirmed to be in a relationship in December 2022. Then we have Reply 1988 actor Park Bo Gum and Red Velvet's leader Irene, a prankster's MC duo. TOMORROW X TOGETHER's Yeonjun, actress Roh Jeong Eui, and actor Seo Bum June were also popular for their friendly chemistry as they hosted the Inkigayo MCs for a year. Pick your favorite K-pop MCs squad!

