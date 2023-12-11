POLL: BTS' Jin, J-Hope, V or Jungkook; which BTS member pulled off the buzz cut better

With BTS members RM and V enlisting in the South Korean military on Dec 11 and Jimin and Jungkook confirming their subsequent joining on December 12, pick which member flaunted their buzz cut look the best.

By Saumya Saxena
Published on Dec 11, 2023   |  11:28 PM IST  |  13.3K
BTS' Jin and J-Hope; Image Courtesy: BIGHIT MUSIC
BTS' Jin and J-Hope; Image Courtesy: BIGHIT MUSIC

As BTS members RM and V began their military service on December 11 and Jimin and Jungkook confirmed their forthcoming enlistment on December 12, the attention shifted to how each member embraced their buzz cut appearance. While opinions may vary, assessing who carried the look more seamlessly is subjective.

Related Story

korean

'We want to live like BTS': MAMAMOO's Solar and Moonbyul reveal their admiration for J-Hope

The buzz cut tradition came to BTS back in December 2022 when Jin shared his look upon his enlistment. His confidence was then taken forward by J-Hope who enlisted in April 2023. However, fans still anticipate SUGA’s look who embarked on his mandatory military duty fulfilment in September 2023. Then RM's buzz cut showcased a confident and mature demeanor, highlighting his strong facial features. The shorter hair accentuated his charm, offering a distinguished aura that suited him well. V's buzz cut echoed a more rebellious vibe, adding an edgy touch to his charismatic persona. His distinct style and poise complemented the bold haircut, resonating with his artistic flair. Jimin and Jungkook, too, revealed their buzz cut looks by coming live on Weverse, confirming their impending enlistment on December 12. 

Appreciating each member's distinct features and personalities, opinions on who pulled off the buzz cut better may differ among fans, as their charm transcends hairstyles. Ultimately, their confidence and individuality shine through, regardless of the haircut, fostering admiration and support from the ARMY.

Nevertheless, here’s a fun poll to pick from who’s buzz cut look did you like the best:

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, and Snapchat

ALSO READ: All BTS members reunite for RM and V's military enlistment; Jin, J-Hope and SUGA use vacation days

Advertisement
About The Author
Saumya Saxena

Saumya is Journalism & Mass-Communication graduate with a specialization in digital journalism. She comes with nearly a

...

Advertisement
Highlights of the Month

Star

Salman Khan

Salman Khan
Born: 27 Dec 1965 (age 57 years), Indore, india
Zodiac Sign: Capricornus
Latest Movies: Tiger 3
NET Worth: ~ 344.45 MN USD (RS 2,850 cr)

Salman Khan is among the most celebrated actors of Indian Cinema and has been a trendsetter in the true sense. It has been 35 years since he made his acting debut and his sheer consistency to deliver hit films is intact even in 2023. The month of November saw the release of the Maneesh Sharma-directed Tiger 3 starring Salman ...

Read more

Movie

The Batman

The Batman
Action, Drama, Crime
 

4

Cast:

Zoe Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright, Zoe Kravitz

BOX OFFICE Collection: ₹ 77 cr.

Robert Pattinson, who played the role of Batman, in the 2022 movie. The Batman once landed up leaving fans upset. The actor joked about not working out on his physique for his role and left fans enraged. Despite all the love he got for being cast, he also faced a massive negative backlash after one particular joke he made. Ba...

Read more

Latest Articles