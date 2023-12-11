POLL: BTS' Jin, J-Hope, V or Jungkook; which BTS member pulled off the buzz cut better
With BTS members RM and V enlisting in the South Korean military on Dec 11 and Jimin and Jungkook confirming their subsequent joining on December 12, pick which member flaunted their buzz cut look the best.
As BTS members RM and V began their military service on December 11 and Jimin and Jungkook confirmed their forthcoming enlistment on December 12, the attention shifted to how each member embraced their buzz cut appearance. While opinions may vary, assessing who carried the look more seamlessly is subjective.
The buzz cut tradition came to BTS back in December 2022 when Jin shared his look upon his enlistment. His confidence was then taken forward by J-Hope who enlisted in April 2023. However, fans still anticipate SUGA’s look who embarked on his mandatory military duty fulfilment in September 2023. Then RM's buzz cut showcased a confident and mature demeanor, highlighting his strong facial features. The shorter hair accentuated his charm, offering a distinguished aura that suited him well. V's buzz cut echoed a more rebellious vibe, adding an edgy touch to his charismatic persona. His distinct style and poise complemented the bold haircut, resonating with his artistic flair. Jimin and Jungkook, too, revealed their buzz cut looks by coming live on Weverse, confirming their impending enlistment on December 12.
Appreciating each member's distinct features and personalities, opinions on who pulled off the buzz cut better may differ among fans, as their charm transcends hairstyles. Ultimately, their confidence and individuality shine through, regardless of the haircut, fostering admiration and support from the ARMY.
Nevertheless, here’s a fun poll to pick from who’s buzz cut look did you like the best:
Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, and Snapchat
ALSO READ: All BTS members reunite for RM and V's military enlistment; Jin, J-Hope and SUGA use vacation days
Star
Salman Khan
NET Worth: ~ 344.45 MN USD (RS 2,850 cr)
Salman Khan is among the most celebrated actors of Indian Cinema and has been a trendsetter in the true sense. It has been 35 years since he made his acting debut and his sheer consistency to deliver hit films is intact even in 2023. The month of November saw the release of the Maneesh Sharma-directed Tiger 3 starring Salman ...Read more
Movie
The Batman
Cast:
Zoe Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright, Zoe Kravitz
BOX OFFICE Collection: ₹ 77 cr.
Robert Pattinson, who played the role of Batman, in the 2022 movie. The Batman once landed up leaving fans upset. The actor joked about not working out on his physique for his role and left fans enraged. Despite all the love he got for being cast, he also faced a massive negative backlash after one particular joke he made. Ba...Read more