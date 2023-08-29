Poll: BTS’ Jungkook with Seven to TWICE’s Jihyo's ZONE; Which K-pop Idol dominated August 2023?

August has seen some amazing K-pop idols dominating the music industry scene through their various activities. Whether it's Jungkook of BTS with his hit solo Seven, making everyone bop, or TWICE’s Jihyo with her solo ZONE that captures everyone’s hearts, K-pop idols have truly dominated the music industry in August with their amazing talents.

K-pop idols dominating in August

August showcases some outstanding solo releases by immensely talented artists in the industry. Jungkook from BTS, with his solo Seven, has shattered countless records and swiftly become a fan favorite. Since its release on July 14th, the song has held the top position on both the Global 200 and Global (Excl. US) charts for six consecutive weeks. He stands as the first Asian singer and K-pop artist to dominate the Global 200 charts for six consecutive weeks since their establishment in September 2020.

Jihyo, with her solo album ZONE, is also making waves in record-breaking fashion. She has achieved the remarkable feat of becoming the first K-pop solo female artist to surpass half a million copies sold on the Hanteo Charts. Jihyo marked her solo debut with the title song Killin' Me Good on August 18th, followed by the release of her first solo mini-album, ZONE.

V of BTS has been setting records even before the full release of his upcoming album Layover. V's track Love Me Again made an impressive entry onto the Billboard Hot 100, debuting at number 96. He reclaimed dominance on the iTunes Charts with the re-release of his previous solo tracks across all major music platforms. Scenery, Winter Bear, and Snow Flower featuring PeakBoy all secured top positions on the iTunes Charts in numerous countries around the world.

SOMI's title track, Fast Forward, from her album GAME PLAN, marked the triumphant return of her status as a sought-after solo artist. Within a mere day of its release, the music video for Fast Forward amassed over 10 million views, earning accolades for its lyrics, choreography, and aesthetics.

On August 2 at 6 p.m. KST, KWON EUNBI made her comeback with her first single album, The Flash, accompanied by the release of the music video for the titular track. She also secured the The Show award on SBS MTV with her title track.

