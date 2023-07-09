Poll: BTS, NCT, LE SSERAFIM, NewJeans, Which K-pop groups would you like to see collaborate?

BTS, SEVENTEEN, BLACKPINK, NCT, and many more K-pop artists have huge impressions on millions of fans. K-pop multi-fans love to see their favorite groups collaborating for performance stages and songs. Be it, 3rd Generation groups or 4th Generation groups, K-pop has played a significant role in many fans' lives.

K-pop collaborations

BTS is very well known for their meaningful lyrics and so are SEVENTEEN, both groups have exceptional stage performances and amazing music. K-pop groups with similar age groups have great chemistry with fellow group members. We have SM Entertainment's NCT Dream and BIGHIT MUSIC's TOMORROW X TOGETHER. NewJeans has taken over the world with upbeat songs while FIFTY FIFTY's Cupid is on everyone's mind. Stray Kids and NCT 127 make unique experimental Hip-hop and dance music. IVE and LE SSERAFIM, are a few of the most spoken-about K-pop rookie groups in 2022. What if we see some of these groups collaborate?

Here is a poll for you, pick a K-pop collaboration you would love to see.

