Poll: BTS’ RM, ITZY’s Ryujin, SEVENTEEN’s Vernon; which K-pop idol would watch Oppenheimer over Barbie?

On July 21, two awaited films were released- Barbie and Oppenheimer. In concept, story to color grading, they are two diametrically opposing films. Since the confirmation of their release date, people have been going crazy over both the films. While many want to watch both, a few prefer one over the other so take the poll to see who would prefer to be sucked into the entrancing world of Christopher Nolan over the sparkly world of Greta Gerwing.

BTS’ RM, ITZY’s Ryujin, SEVENTEEN’s Vernon and others:

Idols like BTS’ RM, ITZY’s Ryujin, SEVENTEEN’s Vernon and others are the kind of people who would love the themes of World War II, The Manhattan Project and J. Robert Oppenheimer. They would rather don a dark suit and watch the intense film unfold rather than watch a sparkly and comedy driven film like Barbie. Known for their love of different kinds of movies, our choice of idols are definitely the few who would watch this movie over the weekend.

Wait for a few seconds for the poll to appear below:

