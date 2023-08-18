Poll: BTS' SUGA, BIGBANG's G-Dragon, Stray Kids' Changbin and many more; Pick your favorite rapper in K-pop

From SUGA of BTS to G-Dragon of BIGBANG, the K-pop industry has some very talented rappers who have shaken the world with their amazing songs and lyrics. We bring you an exciting poll and it's time for you to pick your favorite K-pop rapper.

Rappers in the K-pop industry

SUGA of BTS is known for his exemplary songwriting and producing skills, the Haegum singer has given some amazing songs with anecdotes taken from his experience. BIGBANG's G-Dragon is one of the most iconic rappers in the industry and is an idol to many other rappers in K-pop. Stray Kids member Changbin is one of the fastest rappers and is known for his songwriting and producing skills. Joohoney of Monsta X and Chanyeol of EXO are also very popular for their great rapping skills. Other notable rappers who have taken K-pop fandom by storm are Yeonjun of TOMORROW X TOGETHER and Mingi of ATEEZ.

