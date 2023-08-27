Poll: BTS' V's Love Me Again, BLACKPINK's THE GIRLS, and many more; Pick your favorite August 2023 release

BTS member V's solo pre-single Love Me Again, BLACKPINK's THE GIRLS, NCT's Golden Age, and many more K-pop songs were released in August. It's time for you to pick your favorite track as we bring you an exciting poll.

K-Pop releases in August (2023)

BTS member V dropped the song Love Me Again, a pre-release song from his upcoming solo album Layover on August 11. BLACKPINK dropped the official OST called THE GIRLS for their mobile game BLACKPINK THE GAME on August 25. NCT 2023 released their comeback song Golden Age from the upcoming album of the same name on August 23. TWICE's leader Jihyo dropped her solo track Killin' Me Good and solo artist SOMI also released her song Fast Forward. SM Entertainment's yet-to-debut boy group released their song Siren and girl group aespa also released their English Better Things. Other notable releases in August are xikers' HOMEBOY, EVERGLOW's SLAY, and STAYC's Bubble.

