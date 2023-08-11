Poll: BTS' V's Love Me Again, SOMI's Fast Forward, more; Pick your favorite K-pop MV in August so far

From BTS member V's solo pre-release songs Love Me Again and Rainy Days to THEBLACKLABEL artist SOMI's Fast Forward many K-pop songs were released so far in August 2023. We bring a poll where you can choose the K-pop music video you loved the most. 

K-pop Music Videos in August 2023

BTS member V is all set to make his solo debut with the album Layover on September 8 alongside Eric Nam's album House on a Hill. V dropped two music videos for the b-side tracks Love Me Again and Rainy Days on August 10 and 11 respectively. Eric Nam released the official music video for Don't Leave Yet on August 11. Female K-pop soloists like SOMI and KWON EUNBI also dropped the music videos for their songs Fast Forward and The Flash respectively. THE BOYZ also made their comeback on August 7 with their song LIP GLOSS alongside the music video filmed in the Philippines. 

