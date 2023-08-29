Poll: BTS' V's Winter Bear, Scenery or Snow Flower feat. PeakBoy; Pick your favorite self composed song

BTS member V is taking over the internet with his songs which were released in the past few years as a gift for the fans on SoundCloud. On August 28, 1 PM (KST), He officially released Winter Bear, Scenery, and Snow Flower feat. PeakBoy on all the major music platforms. What is your favorite song by the singer? Take our poll and vote for the track.

BTS' V's self-composed songs

V aka Kim Taehyung has been making headlines with his pre-album release activities as he dropped the side tracks Love Me Again and Rainy Days on August 11. To mark his debut as a solo artist, he officially released the songs Winter Bear, Scenery, and Snow Flower feat. PeakBoy again. All three songs have reached No. 1 in multiple countries on iTunes Charts. Currently, he is charting seven songs including his OSTs Christmas Tree and Sweet Night. His solo album Layover will be available on September 8, 1 PM (KST).

