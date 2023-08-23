Poll: BTS WORLD, BLACKPINK THE GAME and more; pick your favorite K-pop idol's mobile game

BLACKPINK THE GAME TO BTS WORLD Many K-pop idol groups have created online games to entertain fans from all over the world. It's time for you to pick your favorite K-pop idol game that you have enjoyed playing.

Mobile games based on K-pop idol

In 2019, BTS launched their mobile game called BTS WORLD where fans travel back to 2012, to rewrite history with the septet as their managers. The game had multiple content and videos prepared for the fans and three OSTs in collaboration with artists like Zara Larson, Charlie XCX, and Juice WRLD. BLACKPINK released their mobile game BLACKPINK THE GAME for fans to play, it includes exclusive content curated for their players. The quarter also prepared an OST called THE GIRLS in collaboration with Ryan Tedder of OneRepublic released on August 23. Other notable games are Superstar SMTOWN which has games related to SM Entertainment artists, RHYTHM HIVE for HYBE LABELS' artists game, and another one from the Yet To Come singers which is BTS IN THE SEOM.

