POLL: Business Proposal to What's Wrong With Secretary Kim and more, pick favorite office-romance K-drama

Office Romance is one of the most popular K-drama genres among the fans. From the iconic What's Wrong With Secretary Kim to the newest King The Land, there are plenty of options to choose from. However, only a few of them were capable of leaving a long-lasting impression on the audience. Today, we got our hands on some of the all-time fan-favorite office romance K-dramas, so pick your favorite.

Iconic office-romance K-dramas of all the time

Up until 2022, fans knew only two names Park Seo Joon and Park Min Young, when discussing the iconic office romance couple. However, the year 2022 introduced a new contender to the list. Business Proposal, starring Ahn Hyo Seop and Kim Sejeong, not only emerged as a Netflix sensation but also managed to set the bar quite high.

In 2023, Lee Jun Ho and Im Yoon Ah starred in King the Land, which continued the legacy of the abovementioned pairs. But, the series ended up getting mixed reviews from the fans. Apart from that, we have other K-dramas with similar concepts like Strong Woman Do Bong Soon, Her Private Life, Suspicious Partner, and so on. Choose your favorite.

