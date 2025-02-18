Poll: Cha Eun Woo to Kim Soo Hyun; Vote for K-drama actor best-suited for The First Frost's Korean remake

The upcoming Chinese drama The First Frost is set to premiere on Netflix tomorrow, on February 18. From high school sweethearts to strangers and then back to seeking a second chance at love, the leads go through a lot. The storyline bears striking similarities to familiar K-drama tropes and settings, leaving us yearning for a Korean adaptation. Here's a list of K-drama actors who could be the potential leads of the remake. Let us know your pick.

Jung Hae In owns the classic lover boy image. He aced the male lead roles in romance dramas like Love Next Door (2024), Something in the Rain (2018) and One Spring Night (2019). He might be a perfect fit as The First Frost's San Yan.

Cha Eun Woo has recently shifted to more serious, action-packed roles like in Island (2022-23) and Wonderful World (2024). However, some fans are still stuck at his True Beauty (2020-21), My ID is Gangnam Beauty (2018) phase and might want to see him in another romance drama role.

Kim Soo Hyun played the role of an ideal husband in his last role in Queen of Tears (2024). Seeing him play as a high school lover boy would be refreshing.

Choi Woo Shik's cuteness and innocent appearance can work as the lead of The First Frost. His character in Our Beloved Summer (2021-22) and Melo Movie (2024) has similar tropes of detachment and reconciliation like the C-drama.

Kim Seon Ho was seen acing the caring boyfriend roles in Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha (2021) and Welcome to Waikiki 2 (2020). If he got cast in The First Frost, he might get the viewers hooked on the drama.

Lee Jun Ho won hearts in King the Land (2023) and The Red Sleeve (2021-22). Seeing him in another romance drama, and that too as a high schooler might be in many fans' bingo card.

