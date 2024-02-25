Poll: Cha Eun Woo's WHERE AM I, IU's Shopper, TWICE's One Spark and more; Pick best K-pop release of this week
Cha Eun Woo released the music video of his side track WHERE AM I. TWICE made a comeback in almost a year with One Spark. IU, Mamamoo's Moonbyul, BIBI and Got7's Yugyeom also released music.
ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo, TWICE, IU, Got7's Yugyeom and many more K-pop artists released some amazing music this week. From splendid vocals to energetic raps; nothing has gone untouched. Once more these K-pop idols proved their talent and skills through their art and performance. Here is a look at the major K-pop releases this week.