Poll: Choose some Indian actors who you would love to see in K-Dramas featuring Aditya Roy Kapur and more

Aditya Roy Kapur is an Indian actor who works predominantly in Hindi films. He made his acting debut in 2009 with the drama film London Dreams. Aditya Roy Kapur had his first commercial success with the musical romance Aashiqui 2 in 2013. He is known to lead some amazing films like Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Ok Jaanu and more! Hrithik Roshan is an Indian actor who works in Hindi films. He has portrayed a variety of characters and is known for his dancing skills. One of the highest-paid actors in India, he has won many awards, including six Filmfare Awards, of which four were for Best Actor. Ranbir Kapoor is an Indian actor known for his work in Hindi-language films. He is one of the highest-paid actors of Hindi cinema and has featured in Forbes India's Celebrity 100 list since 2012. Ranbir Kapoor is the recipient of several awards, including six Filmfare Awards.

K-Dramas:

There are some amazing K-Dramas out there and now there are Indian adaptations as well so take this poll so we can see if the Indian actors can become the loved K-Drama characters.

Wait for a few seconds for the poll to appear below:

ALSO READ: BLACKPINK and Tyga become good friends at Coachella; Lisa has fun with with Billie Eilish and Dominic Fike