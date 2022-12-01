Poll: Choose the best romance K-Dramas of 2022 feat. Business Proposal, Jinxed At First and more

A fishmonger at a traditional market, Gong Soo Gwang (Na In Woo) does his best to make an honest living. Unfortunately, he has a reputation for being incredibly unlucky and as a result, people try to avoid him at all costs. With no one willing to approach him, his business often suffers. No matter how hard Soo Gwang tries, he just can’t seem to find a way to escape his cursed fate, but his life wasn’t always this bleak. Seven years ago, Soo Gwang had a perfectly normal, happy life but all that changed when he happened upon Lee Seul Bi (Seohyun), a woman who, despite their brief meeting, changed his life forever. Since that day, every time he dreams of Seul Bi, something terrible happens to him. Though Soo Gwang has no idea why this woman has had such a strange effect on his fortune, Seul Bi does. Having inherited a special ability from her mother, both women can see a person’s future through a single touch.

Park Tae Yang (Park Ju Hyun) was a promising badminton athlete. Due to an incident, she left the sport of badminton. 3 years later, she decided to join the badminton team Eunice. Her life once revolved entirely around badminton and now she returns to the sport that she dreamed of playing. Park Tae Joon (Chae Jong Hyeop) is a badminton player. He views the sport as nothing but a job to him. He gets cut by the city hall team and signs with team Eunice. There, Park Tae Joon meets Park Tae Yang.

Business Proposal

Shin Ha Ri (Kim Sejeong) goes on a blind date after she accepts to replace her friend, Jin Young Seo (Seol In Ah), whose father had arranged it. The plan is to have Ha Ri 'getting rejected' by her prospective partner. However, it goes awry when her date turns out to be Kang Tae Moo (Ahn Hyo Seop), CEO of Go Food, the company where Ha Ri works. Tae Moo, who is being pressured by his grandfather Kang Da Goo (Lee Deok Hwa), the chairman of Go Food's parent company, to go on blind dates with suitable marriage partners, decides to marry his blind date partner to avoid going on the rest of the dates, without knowing she is the fake Jin Young Seo or that she is his employee, which she assiduously tries to hide.

