Poll: Choose the best slice of life K-dramas of 2022 feat. Thirty Nine, Today’s Webtoon and more

It is a story of three female friends who are 39-years-old. Cha Mi Jo (Son Ye Jin) was born and raised by wealthy parents. She is now 39-years-old and works as a dermatologist at her own clinic in Gangnam, Seoul. Jeong Chan Young (Jeon Mi Do) is one of Cha Mi Jo's close female friends. She works as an acting coach.

My Liberation Notes

Set in the fictional Sanpo village in Gyeonggi-do, My Liberation Notes tells the story of three siblings (Lee Min Ki, Kim Ji Won, and Lee El) and a mysterious stranger (Son Seok Koo), who want to escape from their dead-end lives.

Today’s Webtoon

Once a member of the National Judo Team, On Ma Eum’s entire life revolved around the sport. But when a tough match leaves her with a torn ankle ligament, she’s forced to watch as all of her dreams of continuing in the sport crumble around her. With her career as a professional judoka now entirely over, Ma Eum must find a way to pick herself up and move on. Without any sort of dream to drive her, Ma Eum isn’t really sure what to do next. Taking her first non-sports-related job working in a webtoon editorial department, Ma Eum finds it difficult to adjust. Unable to relate to her co-workers, Ma Eum has trouble fitting in as her life as an athlete has left her a little rough around the edges.

