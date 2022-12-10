POLL: Choose your favorite actors of 2022 feat. Kang Tae Oh, Lee Junho, Choi Woo Shik and more

Kang Tae Oh is a South Korean actor and singer. He was a member of the actor group 5urprise. He rose to popularity for his starring roles in television series My First First Love (2019), Run On (2020–2021) and Extraordinary Attorney Woo (2022). Choi Woo Shik is a South Korean-Canadian actor based in South Korea. He first gained widespread recognition for his leading role in the film Set Me Free (2014). He then co-starred in the films Train to Busan (2016) and Parasite (2019), both of which received international critical acclaim and success, the latter winning the Palme d'Or at Cannes and the Academy Award for Best Picture.

Son Seok Gu is a South Korean actor. He gained recognition for his roles in the television series Matrimonial Chaos (2018), Designated Survivor: 60 Days (2019), D.P. (2021), and My Liberation Notes (2022), as well as the films Nothing Serious (2021) and The Roundup (2022). Lee Junho is a South Korean singer, songwriter, dancer, composer and actor. He is a member of the South Korean boy band 2PM. In 2013, Junho debuted as an actor in the Korean movie Cold Eyes. Junho is most known for his roles in Good Manager (2017), Rain or Shine (2017–18), and The Red Sleeve (2021).

The drama became a success, sweeping 8 awards in 2021 MBC Drama Awards, with him getting Top Excellence Award. Lee Junho was the first idol-actor to win Best Actor in the recently held Korea PD Awards. Junho also won the awards for Most Popular Actor and Best Actor – Television at 58th Baeksang Arts Awards, becoming the first idol to win the latter.

