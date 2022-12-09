Poll: Choose your favorite actresses of 2022 feat. Park Eun Bin, Seo Ye Ji, Kim Tae Ri and more

Park Eun Bin is a South Korean actress. A former child actress, she is known for her lead roles in the television series Hello, My Twenties! (2016–2017), Hot Stove League (2019–2020), Do You Like Brahms? (2020), The King's Affection (2021), and Extraordinary Attorney Woo (2022). Seo Ye Ji is a South Korean actress. She began her acting career in the sitcom Potato Star 2013QR3. This was followed by major roles in period drama Diary of a Night Watchman, thriller Last, and fantasy Moorim School: Saga of the Brave. Her notable lead roles in television series include Save Me and Lawless Lawyer.

Son Ye Jin rose to fame in 2003 for The Classic and Summer Scent, which were followed by the commercially successful A Moment to Remember (2004) and April Snow (2005). Her early roles in films garnered her the title "Nation's First Love" in Korea. She has since won various acting recognitions and acted in high-profile films including My Wife Got Married (2008), The Pirates (2014), the 2016 films The Truth Beneath and The Last Princess, and The Negotiation (2018). She has also acted in the successful television dramas Alone in Love (2006), Personal Taste (2010), Something in the Rain (2018), Crash Landing on You (2019–2020) and Thirty-Nine (2022).

Kim Tae Ri (born April 24, 1990) is a South Korean actress. She is known for starring in the films The Handmaiden (2016), Little Forest (2018), Space Sweepers (2020) and in the historical drama Mr. Sunshine (2018). Kim Tae Ri's leading role in the tvN coming-of-age drama Twenty-Five Twenty-One (2022) was critically acclaimed and won her the Best Actress Award at the 58th Baeksang Arts Awards.

*Wait for a few seconds for the poll to appear*