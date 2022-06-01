Poll: Choose your favorite K-Pop comeback of 2022 so far featuring SEVENTEEN, ENHYPEN, Red Velvet & more

We have completed the first half of 2022 and we’ve already had some amazing comebacks like SEVENTEEN, Red Velvet, ENHYPEN, Apink, NCT Dream, STAYC, Stray Kids, IVE, Dreamcatcher and more! Red Velvet’s ‘Feel My Rhythm’ musically is a dance-pop song that samples the Bach arrangement ‘Air on the G String’, featuring delicate and elegant string melodies, intense trap beats, and fantastic vocal charm. The song draws inspiration from Bach and ballet, blending modern pop sensibilities with classical music.

IVE’s ‘Love Dive’ is a more dark modern pop song with an addictive chorus and percussion sound with lyrics that reinterpret cupid of the new era planning to shine on the stage. IVE is a South Korean girl group formed by Starship Entertainment. The group is composed of six members: Yujin, Gaeul, Rei, Wonyoung, Liz and Leeseo. They made their debut on December 1, 2021, with the single album ‘Eleven’.

Stray Kids’ latest comeback ‘Maniac’ is a Middle Eastern-influenced powerful trap, electropop song, whose bass-synth drop, bird-chirping, and drill sounds. Stray Kids is composed of eight members: Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunjin, Han, Felix, Seungmin, and I.N. Originally a nine-piece group, member Woojin left due to undisclosed personal reasons in October 2019. Stray Kids released their pre-debut extended play (EP) ‘Mixtape’ in January 2018 and officially debuted on March 25 with the EP ‘I Am Not’.

Which track will get the most votes? Let us know in the comments below.