Poll: Choose your favorite K-Pop leader feat. BTS’ RM, Stray Kids’ Bangchan, TWICE’s Jihyo and more

With an award ceremony for Top 100 leaders are coming up, let's take a look if your favorite is part of the list. According to the latest chart (as of January 7) released by Billboard, an American music media outlet, on January 4th, BTS ' anthology album 'Proof' ranked 102nd on the main album chart 'Billboard 200', a chart for 29 consecutive weeks. In addition, 'Proof' was ranked 2nd in 'World Album', 27th in 'Top Current Album', and 68th in 'Top Album Sales'. RM's first official solo album 'Indigo', released on the 2nd of last month, was ranked 39th on the 'Billboard 200', ranked 1st in 'World Album', and ranked 2nd in 'Top Album Sales' and 'Top Current Album' respectively.

TWICE's original English single 'MOONLIGHT SUNRISE', pre-released on the 20th, achieved a career high by climbing to No. 39 on the Spotify Daily Top Songs US chart with about 560,000 streams as of the 20th. Globally, it recorded the group's highest number of daily streams with about 1.96 million, entering the 60th place on the Spotify Daily Top Songs Global Chart. From the release until the afternoon of the 22nd, it topped the iTunes Song Chart in 33 regions overseas, including Japan, Brazil, and Singapore, and climbed to No. 2, its own highest ranking, in the United States. Also, on the 21st, it ranked first in Japan's Oricon Daily Digital Single Ranking and Recochoku Daily Single Ranking.

According to the '2022 year-end report' released by the US Billboard chart and music data aggregation company on January 11th, Stray Kids' album 'ODDINARY' released in March last year sold 204,000 copies, The album 'MAXIDENT', which was released, recorded 177,000 copies, ranking 5th and 7th respectively in the TOP 10 SELLING CD ALBUMS OF 2022 IN US category. With this, Stray Kids has placed all of the albums released last year in the top 10 sales rankings in the US.