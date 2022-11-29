Poll: Choose your favorite legal drama of 2022 feat. Why Her, Extraordinary Attorney Woo and more

Why Her follows Oh Soo Jae (Seo Hyun Jin) who is a talented lawyer and the youngest partner at TK Law Firm, the best law firm in South Korea. Oh Soo Jae is driven by her desire to win cases and also her self-righteous principles. She has lived her life to achieve success, but she gets involved in an unexpected case and she gets demoted to work as an adjunct professor at Seojung University law school. At the law school, Oh Soo Jae meets Gong Chan (Hwang In Yeop). He is a student there.

Gong Chan has experienced a painful past, but he still has a warm heart. He falls in love with Oh Soo Jae and he would do anything to protect her. Meanwhile, Choi Tae Kook (Heo Jun Ho) is the chairman of TK Law Firm. He would do anything to satisfy his desires, even if it's illegal or immoral.

Extraordinary Attorney Woo:

Extraordinary Attorney Woo tells the story of Woo Young-woo, a lawyer with autism spectrum disorder who is raised by her single father. She grows up with a single friend at school, Dong Geu-ra-mi, an oddball girl who protects her from school bullies. She graduated at the top of her law school class at Seoul National University. Because of her condition, no one will hire her. However, through a connection of her father’s, she obtains her first job at Hanbada, a large Seoul law firm. Attorney Woo’s intelligence and photographic memory help her to become an excellent lawyer as she is able to recall laws and everything she reads, sees, or hears perfectly.

Big Mouth:

Park Chang Ho (Lee Jong Suk) is known since his school days as Big Mouth because he talks big and promises big things but can not follow it up. He is also an infamous lawyer with a very low rate of success who was hired by a Mayor because of his incompetence. Unfortunately, he was framed as the notorious and mysterious swindler Big Mouse and sent to prison. Go Mi Ho (SNSD’s YoonA) is Park Chang Ho's loving wife who works as a nurse. She has a strong personality and will do anything to prove the innocence of her husband and help solve the case the Mayor has given to her husband.

