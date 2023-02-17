Poll: Choose your favorite songs that will be added to BTS’ SUGA aka AGUST D’s solo concert music list

According to his agency Big Hit Music on the 15th, SUGA / AGUST D will start his world tour on April 26-27, starting at UBS Arena, Belmont Park, New York, USA.

According to the notice on Weverse, a global fandom platform operated by BIGHIT MUSIC's parent company HYBE, Newark on April 29th, Rosemont on May 3rd, 5th and 6th, and May 10th, 11th and 14th. It will first tour five American cities, including Los Angeles and Auckland on the 16th and 17th.

After that, it will be held in Jakarta, Indonesia on May 26-28, Bangkok, Thailand on June 10-11, Singapore on 17-18, and Jamsil Indoor Gymnasium in Seoul on 24-25.Detailed schedule in Japan will be announced later. Among BTS members, SUGA is also the first to go on a solo world tour. Previously, J-Hope, who released his solo album 'Jack in the Box' in July of last year, went solo on festival stages such as the headliner of the Chicago Music Festival 'Lollapalooza' in the United States.