Poll: Choose your favorite track from BTS’ leader RM’s first full album Indigo

BTS ' RM released his first solo mixtape, RM, in 2015. In 2018, he released his second mixtape, Mono, which peaked at number 26 on the US Billboard 200 and became the highest-charting album by a Korean soloist in chart history. He has also collaborated with artists such as Wale, Younha, Warren G, Gaeko, Krizz Kaliko, MFBTY, Fall Out Boy, Primary, Lil Nas X, Erykah Badu, and Anderson .Paak.

Described as a documentation or archive of the final years of RM's twenties, the album comprises 10 tracks and features appearances by Erykah Badu, Anderson .Paak, TABLO of Epik High, Kim Sa Wol, Paul Blanco, Mahalia, Colde, Youjeen of Cherry Filter, and Park Ji Yoon. The ninth track, ‘Wild Flower’, a collaboration with Youjeen, was released alongside the album as its lead single, together with an accompanying music video.

BTS RM's first official solo album 'Indigo,' released on December 2, topped the main album chart. It entered the 'Billboard 200' at number 15. In addition, the title song of this album, 'Wildflower View (with Cho Yoo-jin)', was ranked 83rd on the main single chart 'Hot 100'. RM's mixtape 'mono.', released in 2018, ranked 26th on the 'Billboard 200' and succeeded in entering the 'Billboard 200' chart with two consecutive individual songs.

Meanwhile, the title song 'Wild Flower' entered the latest Billboard 'Top Selling Song' chart and went straight to No. 1. RM's first official solo album 'Indigo', released on the 2nd of last month, was ranked 39th on the 'Billboard 200', ranked 1st in 'World Album', and ranked 2nd in 'Top Album Sales' and 'Top Current Album' respectively. RM posted a video of 'RM Live in Seoul @ Rolling Hall' on YouTube on December 16th.

RM’s performance:

This is a video of a small performance held with 200 fans at the Rolling Hall in Mapo-gu, Seoul on December 5th. On this day, RM passionately sang a total of 10 songs, including songs from the new album, 'Sexy Nukim (feat. RM of BTS)' by Balming Tiger, and 'Intro: Persona.'