Poll: Choose your favourite title track by Super Junior on E.L.F’s 16th anniversary

Super Junior is a South Korean boy band formed by Lee Soo Man, the founder of SM Entertainment in 2005. They are also dubbed by the media as the ‘King of Hallyu Wave’ due to their prominent contributions in Korean Wave.Super Junior currently consists of 10 members, consisting of leader Leeteuk, Heechul, Yesung, Shindong, Sungmin, Eunhyuk, Donghae, Siwon, Ryeowook and Kyuhyun. Originally a 12-piece group before the addition of Kyuhyun in 2006, Han Geng, Kibum and Kangin departed the band in 2011, 2015 and 2019, respectively.

Super Junior launched into international recognition following the release of their best-selling single ‘Sorry, Sorry’ in 2009, the title song of their most critically successful album, 'Sorry, Sorry'. Over the years, they have been divided into smaller groups, simultaneously targeting different music industries and audiences. The members have also individually branched out into hosting, presenting and acting. Their successes and popularity as all-rounded entertainers have led other Korean entertainment managements to also begin training their music groups in other aspects of the entertainment industry.

