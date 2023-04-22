Poll: Choose your preferred track from BTS’ SUGA aka Agust D’s latest album D-DAY

BTS’ SUGA’s solo album 'D-DAY' is gaining global popularity. The title song 'Haegeum' of 'D-DAY', released on the 21st by SUGA under the stage name Agust D, is on the iTunes 'Top Song' in 86 countries/regions around the world, including the UK, Germany and France, until 9:00 am on April 22nd. hit #1 on the charts. The music video for 'Haegeum' exceeded 10 million views as of 9:00 on the 22nd, and ranked at the top of YouTube's rising video charts in many countries/regions.

D-DAY:

In addition, 'D-DAY' ranked first on the iTunes 'Top Album' chart in 67 countries/regions around the world, including the United States, Canada, and Australia, by 9:00 am on April 22nd. The b-side songs also ranked at the top of the iTunes 'Top Song' chart. 'D-DAY' is SUGA’s first solo album released in about three years since the mixtape 'D-2' released in May 2020, and melted the message to focus on the present in an era overflowing with excessively fast and vast information. The title song 'Haegeum' raises the topic of 'freedom' to those who are bound by various restrictions and limitations in everyday life and society through the ambivalent expression of 'Haegeum' (奚琴), a Korean musical instrument, and 'Release the forbidden' (解禁).

Wait for a few seconds for the poll to appear below:

ALSO READ: BTS’ J-Hope makes a surprise appearance at close friend Becky G’s Coachella 2023 set? Find Out