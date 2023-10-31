POLL: Coffee Prince to Business Proposal and more; pick your favorite rich boy-poor girl K-drama

K-dramas have undeniably opened the door for unexplored genres in the entertainment and drama industry. The rich/poor theme, which contrasts an extremely wealthy lead with a dramatically poor counterpart, appears across the broad realm of storytelling. These very elements—the slow-burning yet intense romance, the strong female lead, and the character's transformation from an arrogant rich personality to a more likable one—were what made K-dramas popular initially.

Pick your favorite rich boy-poor girl K-drama

From the classic favorites starring heartthrob Lee Min Ho in The Heirs and Boys Over Flowers to the timeless appeal of Gong Yoo in Coffee Prince, these shows have gifted us with countless unforgettable moments. As we journey into the realm of modern CEO-centric K-dramas like Business Proposal and Romance Is a Bonus Book, these themes continue to evolve, painting a broader spectrum.

Given below are some of the all-time favorite rich/poor tropes; pick your favorite.

