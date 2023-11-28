Poll: Crash Landing on You, Something in the Rain, Secret Garden and more; Pick your favourite Son Ye Jin drama

Son Yar Jin made her debut in 2000 woth the movie Secret Tears. Following that, she appeared in many popular dramas like Crash Landing on You, Something in the Rain, Personal Taste and many more. She has impressed the audience with her talent and acting skills. Here is a look at her best works.

Best Son Ye Jin drama

Perhaps the most famous drama by Son Ye Jin is Crash Landing on You. The fans' dreams came true as the the lead actors of the drama, Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin tied the knot. The power couple is loved by all. She also took the lead in Personal Taste with Lee Min Ho. It was a romantic comedy which was released in 2010. Her latest appearance was in the drama Thirty-Nine. The series released in 2022 and had the viewers in tears. Pick your favourite Son Ye Jin drama.